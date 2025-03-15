'Scum': Donald Calls For Imprisoning His Opponents In Speech At DOJ

The 'lock her up' guy has threatened to imprison his opponents for a couple of years now, even while on the campaign trail. But this time, it's different as he spoke for over an hour at the Department of Justice, labelling his courtroom opponents as “scum,” judges “corrupt” and the prosecutors who investigated him “deranged," with the DOJ logo directly behind him.

For the networks that hurt his feelings, he said, "I believe that CNN and MSNBC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party. And in my opinion, they are really corrupt and they are illegal. What they do is illegal."

As for the legal investigators who did their jobs, he said, “These are people that are bad people, really bad people. The people who did this to us should go to jail.”

Politico reports:

It was, even by Trump’s standards, a stunning show of disregard for decades of tradition observed by his predecessors, who worried about politicizing or appearing to exert too much control over the nation’s most powerful law enforcement agency. Trump, instead, called himself the “chief law enforcement officer in our country” and accused the DOJ’s prior leadership of doing “everything within their power to prevent” him from becoming the president. Trump charged the DOJ with spying on his campaign, raiding his home, persecuting his “family, staff and supporters,” launching “one hoax and disinformation campaign after the other” and breaking the law “on a colossal scale,” making clear the glee he has taken in undermining the department’s typical independence and wielding it to achieve the White House’s objectives. “First, we must be honest about the lies and the abuses that have occurred within these walls,” Trump said. “Unfortunately in recent years, a corrupt group of hacks and radicals within the ranks of the American government obliterated the trust and goodwill built up over generations. They weaponized the vast powers of our intelligence and law enforcement agencies to try and thwart the will of the American people.”

He continued to say that those days, “are over, and they are never going to come back, saying that he would demand “full and complete accountability for the wrongs and abuses that have occurred.”

“It’s a campaign by the same scum you’ve been dealing with for years,” Trump said of the lawyers and officials who have targeted him. “We will expel the rogue actors and corrupt forces from our government. ... We will restore the scales of justice in our country.” ... Trump boasted about pardoning hundreds of “political prisoners who have been grossly mistreated,” referring to the people convicted in connection with the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he said “there was no better day” than when he fired James Comey, the president’s first-term FBI director who investigated the 2016 Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. “What they’ve ripped down is incalculable,” Trump said of the department’s leaders under the Biden administration. Trump also used his visit to offer an effusive tribute to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who issued a ruling that tossed out the classified documents case against him. Prosecutors were appealing that decision when Trump prevailed at the polls last November. “The case against me was bullshit and she correctly dismissed it,” he said.

What a dark day with a disgraceful felonious narcissist at the helm speaking at the Department of Justice, telling the world that he wants to imprison others for his actions. We all saw this coming, but while speaking at the DOJ, he highlights his goal. It's all about him.