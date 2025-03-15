Trump Wants To Make MSNBC And CNN Illegal

Donald Trump attacked MSNBC and CNN for not being a propaganda arm for his own use, claiming any of their dissenting opinions are illegal.

Spoken like a true fascist dictator.

Trump continues to bitch and moan about the Department of Justice and how badly he felt he was treated.

Felon45 was let off the hook by the Supreme Court or he would have been convicted of many more felonies.

TRUMP: But we had to take all of that abuse. Even during the trials, we had to take tremendous abuse, like, you know, these wonderful guys. They're not legitimate people. They are horrible people. They're scum. And you have to know that. And you're going to have these cases where you can't allow yourselves to be deflected. You just can't let it happen. You have so many — you have such a higher calling. And I believe that CNN and MSDNC, who literally write 97.6 percent bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party. And in my opinion, they're really corrupt and they're illegal. What they do is illegal. It makes no difference how big a victory I had. I can have the biggest victory in history. It makes no difference what kind of a failure the other side has. These people are going to go after me. And I said it during the other night, during the big speech on Tuesday night.

Fox News, Newsmax, and every right wing media outlet conforms to the MAGA cult and attacks the left 99% of the time. The other 1% are commercial breaks.

If any media operations are criminal and should be illegal it's them.

The immorality and lies they spew is proportionate to the money they rake in.

And they rake in a lot.