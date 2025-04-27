Sex Trafficking Survivor Virginia Giuffre Dies By Suicide

Sex trafficking survivor Virginia Giuffre died by suicide on March 25. Giuffre was recruited into Jeffery Epstein's sex ring as a teenager working at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The 41-year-old was one of the most outspoken of all of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Giuffre was a fierce advocate for other survivors and battled Prince Andrew in court for years. She claimed Epstein trafficked her to the prince when she was just 17. Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Giuffre's Family Statement

The Independent reported the news via a family statement:

“She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.” "She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”

Giuffre Recruited Into Sex Ring While Working at Mar a Lago

The Independent reported that in interviews and depositions, "Giuffre said she was recruited into Epstein's sex ring by Ghislaine Maxwell while working as a locker room attendant in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago."

After escaping from Epstein, Giuffre rebuilt her life in Australia. She married and became a mother. But the trauma Giuffre experienced haunted her. She said, "Epstein passed her around 'like a platter of fruit' to other men" during her teen years.

Never Forget Virginia Giuffre

Rest in power, Virginia.

Don't let anyone forget the reason this woman suffered her whole life was due to Epstein and his best friend, Donald Trump.