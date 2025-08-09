C&L's Late Night Music Club With James Moody

Moody may be the greatest jazz flutist ever.
By John AmatoAugust 9, 2025

Classically trained Hubert Laws has always been my favorite jazz flutist and an inspiration, but purely as a jazz player, James Moody ranks below no one.

Moody's dazzling technique knocked me for a loop, and since the first time I heard him I was smitten.

James Moody (March 26, 1925[1] – December 9, 2010) was an American jazz saxophone and flute player and occasional vocalist, playing predominantly in the bebop and hard bop styles. Moody was an international jazz star since 1949. Quincy Jones called him a national treasure. Moody was known for his virtuosic playing, his ability to seamlessly blend distinctive styles, and his infectious personality. He was a master of the saxophone and the flute, and his music remains an inspiration to musicians and jazz lovers all over the world.

Check out this rendition of Cherokee

Open thread away.

