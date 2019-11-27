C&L's Late Nite Music Club With James Brown

In 1959 James Brown and the Famous Flames wanted to capitalize on the Mashed Potato dance craze that was just starting to sweep the nation. Syd Nathan, the head of the label James was signed to at the time, King Records shot the idea down. That wasn't going to stop from recording a song about though.

Released under the name Nat Kendrick and the Swans, James and the band recorded the song for Dade records. Under the title "(Do the) Mashed Potatoes" the song became a Top Ten R&B hit in 1960 and further fueled the popularity of the particular dance steps.

What are you listening to tonight?