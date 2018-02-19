C&L's Late Nite Music Club With James Brown

How did you celebrate President's Day today?

Unlike our current president, I am sure most of us did what we always do. Y'know, Going to work and doing the actual job I get paid to do.

James Brown and the JB's went into the studio to record this in 1974 just as Gerald R. Ford was taking office. Who knew that James had a crystal ball to see farther into the future where it's not a good kind of musical funk coming out of DC but a rancid one that smells like a landfill on fire.

What are you listening to tonight?