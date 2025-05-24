RFK Jr. Can't Defend EPA Rollbacks On 'Forever Chemicals'

HHS Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had no defense for the EPA's recent rollback of what are called "forever chemicals," during an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, so he just lied about them instead. You know Kennedy knows better than this since he spent so much of his time as an environmental lawyer suing over this sort of issue, which makes his sellout to Trump even more egregious.

Here's the exchange between Kennedy and Collins where she asked him how he squares his supposed concern for children being exposed to dangerous chemicals with what Lee Zeldin is doing at the EPA:

COLLINS: Speaking of working with other agency heads, the EPA is also on your commission and as part of this, Lee Zeldin was there in the room. Your report says that kids are exposed to harmful environmental toxins and microplastics.

I wonder how you square that with some moves that we've seen the EPA take to roll back or to weaken rules that limit forever chemicals in drinking water, which obviously would be one of those issues.

KENNEDY: We're working very hard on PFAS. A lot of what you read about about EPA's regulations, rolling back regulations on PFAS is not true.

PFAS is something I've been working on for years.

COLLINS: But they're rolling back some of them, right?

KENNEDY: I was part of the trial team in the first case against PFAS, and it is a priority for my agency. It's also a priority for Brook Rollins at USDA because the PFAS is now on farm crops.

And we're going to, we're going to do everything in our power to limit the proliferation of PFAS in the environment and limit its use as manufacturing -- in manufacturing.

COLLINS: So it sounds like you don't think that those rules should be weakened or rolled back or postponed as some of the instances have shown?

KENNEDY: You know, I can't talk to the details of what's come out out of EPA on that issue. I know that Lee, I've asked Lee about it two days ago and he said everything that we've been reading about it is wrong, that he's committed to regulating PFAS and PFOAS.

COLLINS: Yeah, I haven't seen them say otherwise publicly, but I think it would just raise questions of, you know, the EPA is promising this huge environmental rollback. How does that coincide with what you'd like to see happen here? You know, people may say is the left hand talking to the right hand on the rollbacks that Lee is trying to.

KENNEDY: You know, the rollbacks that Lee is trying to -- is orchestrating there are designed to restart industrial policy. And he recognized as many people do in this government that economic prosperity in our country is also a social determinant of health.

We found that out during the pandemic when we put people out of work and our chronic disease, exploded. So we need a strong economy. We need a balance where there's a strong economy, but also those constituents and ingredients and and residues that are hurting American health that we get rid of them, and that is what the report will do in 60 days.