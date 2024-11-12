Lee Zeldin To Head EPA Under Trump

Another insurrectionist election denier now has a prominent job in Trump's administration. Former Congressman Lee Zeldin was tapped to oversee the Environmental Protection Agency.

God help us.

Fox News host Martha McCallum claimed the EPA is the enemy to big business, which is a joke. Without rules and regulations trying to keep in check massive corporations, multitudes of Americans would be dead, diseased, infected or damaged in some way.

ZELDIN: Through the EPA, we have the ability to pursue energy dominance, to be able to make the United States the artificial intelligence capital of the world, to bring back American jobs to the auto industry, and so much more. President Trump cares about conserving the environment. As you just mentioned in that statement from him, his desire to ensure access to clean air, clean water, it was a top priority.

Trump has repeatedly claimed there's no point getting chemicals out of our air since China doesn't care about it.

Environmental protects are out the window. And thanks to the kangaroo Supreme Court for gutting the EPA and their task of curbing greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Say goodbye to any climate change regulations and any effort to ensure the air that we breath and safe drinking water.