Trump's Insane Logic: Cutting Food Programs Makes It Cheaper

Trump met with House Republicans on Capitol Hill today to try to get his "big beautiful bill" passed, and when asked about Republican cuts in food assistance programs he told a reporter that cutting food assistance programs will make food cheaper.

Stupid is what stupid does.

The bill has massive cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs so Trump can get his tax cuts for the rich. Trump signaled to Republicans that cutting Medicaid was fine when he said to eliminate "waste, fraud and abuse" within the program. That's code for keep up the good work screwing the less fortunate for my benefit.

REPORTER: You campaigned on lowering the price of groceries. How can you justify cutting food assistance in this bill? TRUMP: Let me just tell you, the cut is going to give everybody much more food because prices are coming way down. Groceries are down. Eggs. You told me about eggs. You asked me a question about eggs my first week. You said, eggs. I said, I just got here. Tell me about eggs. And it was going through the roof. You know that eggs now are way down. Everybody is buying eggs. Groceries down. Energy is down. Gasoline is now buying — they're buying gasoline now for $1.99. When I — if you look back, you'll see $3.50, $4. This country — we're going to lose this country. Our country now is respected all over the world. All over the world, we're respected. We were a laughingstock.

We are a laughingstock.

Tourism is down massively because the world doesn't want to visit a fascist country.

Trump's response was so stupid it's as if the reporter told him that he campaigned on not murdering anyone, and yet he still shot his Chief of Staff. Trump would reply, "I helped usher in his afterlife, which is going to be much better than he has now, and it will last a pretty long time."

This bill will cost at least 7 million people health care coverage. SNAP or food stamps provides food assistance to around 42 million Americans is also targeted by Trump and his MAGA cult minions ion Congress.

Sure, cut these programs and make people suffer more to help billionaires.

That's the MAGA beating heart.