QAnon Wacko 'Exposes' Subliminal Messages In 'The Simpsons'

During a Benny Johnson podcast today, (h/t Right Wing Watch ) guest and QAnon wacko Liz Corkin claimed pedophile rings are funneled by the deep state cabal of satanists who are using predictive programming within the media to announce and indoctrinate the country to their nefarious plans, which includes Trump assassination plots.

During the broadcast, Crokin claimed the Biden administration used the government to traffic children and linked Democratic elites, Biden, and Diddy (who has never been a "Democratic elite") to satanic pedophile rings. She's an A-class a sicko.

They spent a lot of time on the P. Diddy sex trafficking trial. They related it to all sorts of insane conspiracy theories, including Johnathan Oddi, who was arrested in 2018 in a shooting at Trump's National Doral Golf Club near Miami. Trump was not at the hotel at the time.

Crokin is infatuated with Oddi, who was supposedly identified during P. Diddy's trial by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and made sweeping claims of mind control and whatnot.

CROKIN: Project Monarch, which was a CIA mind control program, was real, right? So he (Oddi) talked about CIA mind control, um, as well, but he also talked about predictive programming and what the deep state does is that they will, they, the deep state, the members of the cabal, whatever you want to call them because they're Satanists. And this isn't what I believe, but this is what they, they believe. They believe in truth in plain sight and they believe that they have to announce their plans before they commit them. And even if it's just through TV shows, art, or music, they believe that that's what they have to do. So if you look at a show like the Simpsons, people are like, Oh my gosh, how did the Simpsons predict so much stuff? And it's like, well, no, actually that's part of their predictive programming. They are announcing their plans in advance and they believe that if they announce them through pop culture and people accept that, then that's a ritual for them and they can justify it that way.

This sounds like good material for Matt Groening to use in some upcoming episodes.

I listened to much of her appearance, and my head still hurts.