Eric Bolling: Biden's Cancer Reveals Deep State Jan 6 Conspiracy Theory

With the news of President Biden's prostate cancer, disgraced Real America's Voice host Eric Bolling is claiming the deep state used Biden to create the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol to make the right look like home grown terrorists.

Only a depraved mind could come up with this scenario.

Bolling hit the MAGA jackpot of conspiracy theories.

BOLLING: He's had several chances to redeem himself, even in the slightest. But even though cancer and dementia, he stayed true to his character, filled with propaganda and self-serving narcissism. Dementia doesn't change that, and neither does cancer.

And to everyone out there who covered for this guy, purely in the name of their Trump derangement syndrome and attempts to hold on to power, you're complicit.

You're evil and America hating, and there must be accountability.

I'm on every single person who had a hand in this and continues to have a hand in this. The whole thing is crystal clear to us now.

The deep state took an old man sick with dementia and cancer and created January 6th to make the right look like insurrectionists and arrest any opponents to a highly questionable election.

They weaponized and politicized our agencies and legal system, censored anyone who disagreed with them, called us racist, deplorable, garbage.

They created a proverbial civil war in America. The left did it, all in the name of preventing another Trump presidency, and they still couldn't do it.

You know, we all now know, and we won't stop proving just how and when.

In order to even begin to put America, you broke back.

We'll put it back together again.

I'm sorry.

I am not going to apologize.

I feel this way.