Bernstein: Trump's Conspiracy To Overturn Biden's Presidency

New audio proves Trump and his minions conspired to commit a coup d'etat against the 2020 election of President Biden.
By John AmatoNovember 16, 2021

Carl Bernstein joined CNN's Jim Acosta this week to discuss new revelations uncovered in Jonathan Karl's book.

Bernstein said what Trump did and said on January 5 and 6, "was the most grievous undermining of our Constitution in the history of the U.S."

Acosta brought up several memos, including one written by Jenna Ellis, that explored various pathways to overthrow the election.

"It sounds like they were weighing multiple coup options -- it almost it sounds like there was a conspiracy."

"Of course there was a conspiracy!" Bernstein replied.

He continued, "There was a conspiracy led by the President of the United States to overturn the duly-elected incoming president of the United States Joe Biden by thwarting the electoral college process."

Jim Acosta asked how this is not a "crime question."

Many Americans are asking the same thing. Shouldn't the entire Trump administration be under criminal indictment?

Bernstein replied, "It's a constitutional crime. Also, it may be a criminal act, in which an ordinary citizen would be tried and convicted in jail."

Bernstein continued, "We know Trump tried to overturn the election through lies and through actual acts inhibit the count of the vote. To keep the electoral college from casting its votes."

"That's what these memos are about. They show multiple attempts and blueprints on how to manipulate the process in such a way that there would not be a free and fair election in this country for the president of the United States."

The entire beltway media is pretty quiet on this very serious and troubling topic.

Attempts to overthrow elections by Republicans may likely repeat, since the GOP has lost any sense of morals. If Trump or somebody as deranged as he is tries to use a similar approach to overturn an upcoming election, and isn't so ham-handed about it, our democracy is sunk.

And yet, instead of taking this seriously, the mainstream media are attacking Biden for not fearmongering about COVID-related inflation. They simply do not want to talk about the FACT that one of our political parties is okay with using violence to retain power.

It's incredible.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue