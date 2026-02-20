Crybaby Trump Now Accuses SCOTUS Of Being 'Swayed By Foreign Interests'

Someone was none too happy with the Supreme Court after they ruled against him 6-3 on his illegal "emergency" tariffs. Before taking questions from the press, during a lengthy tirade against the ruling, Trump accused the court of being "swayed by foreign interests."

TRUMP: They're against anything that makes America strong, healthy, and great again. They also are a, frankly, disgrace to our nation, those justices.

They're an automatic no, no matter how good a case you have. It said no. You can't knock their loyalty. It's one thing you can do with some of our people.

Others think they're being politically correct, which has happened before far too often with certain members of this court. And it's happened so often with this court. What a shame. Having to do with voting in particular, when in fact they're just being fools and lapdogs for the RINOs and the radical left Democrats, and not that they should have anything at all to do with it.

They're very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution. It's my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests and a political movement that is far smaller than people would ever think. It's a small movement.

I won by millions of votes. We won in a landslide. With all the cheating that went on, there was a lot of it, but we still want it on landslide. Too big to rig, but these people are obnoxious, ignorant, and loud. They're very loud.

And I think certain justices are afraid of that. They don't want to do the right thing. They're afraid of it.