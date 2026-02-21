Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Michael Douglas —as the character of Gordon Gekko— performs the famous "Greed is good" scene from Wall Street. In a weird bit of serendipity, on this date in 1848 Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels publish "The Communist Manifesto" in London.

Outside The Beltway notes that the 6—3 tariff ruling takes away one of Hair Füror's favorite toys.

Balloon Juice comments on SCOTUS striking down Prznint Stupid's tariffs.

Institute for Policy Studies says it turns out it's not recipients of SNAP and Medicaid who are scamming the system; it's greedy CEOs. Who knew?

Everyone Is Entitled to My Own Opinion asks us to not wake the elderly fuckwit.

Bonus Track: Colossal takes us inside the Havana School for Cuban Circus Performers.

My definitions of the major economic theories:

Capitalism = anyone can be rich

= anyone can be rich Communism = no one can be rich

= no one can be rich Socialism = Anyone can be rich BUT no one should be poor

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).