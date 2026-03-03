Whisky Pete Hegseth: No ‘Stupid’ Rules Of Engagement

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced to the media that the war with Iran will not include nation building, nor democracy building exercises, nor politically correct wars, and shockingly, no rules of engagement.

Pete Hegseth just told the world we are going to commit war crimes whenever we please and you can all fuck off. And if you don't like it, you can fuck all the way off and die.

How brain dead is Hegseth to claim Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq were were politically correct wars? WTF does that even mean? The DEI cultural garbage coming from his pie-hole is despicable.

To the Iranian people, we killed your leaders, a left you in chaos. You better thank us. The cleanup is up to you, not us. Goodnight and good luck.

The chaos and destruction will come later. We've seen from the Iraq invasion, Early press conferences to congratulate Bush and our military prowess is used as a smokescreen and proved useless outside of propaganda. Hegseth has no idea what the future holds when it comes to the state of Iran after their attacks.

He's clueless as fuck.

HEGSETH: To the media outlets and political left screaming, endless wars, stop. This is not Iraq. This is not endless. I was there for both. Our generation knows better, and so does this president. He called the last 20 years of nation building wars dumb, and he's right. This is the opposite. This operation is a clear, devastating, decisive mission. Destroy the missile threat, destroy the Navy, no nukes. Israel has clear missions as well, for which we are grateful. Capable partners, as we've said since the beginning, capable partners are good partners. Unlike so many of our traditional allies who wring their hands and clutch their pearls, hemming and hawing about the use of force. America, regardless of what so-called international institutions say, is unleashing the most lethal and precise air power campaign in history. B-2s, fighters, drones, missiles, and of course, classified effects, all on our terms with maximum authorities. No stupid rules of engagement, no nation building quagmire, no democracy building exercise, no politically correct wars. We fight to win and we don't waste time or lives. As the president warned, an effort of this scope will include casualties. War is hell and always will be.

Rules of Engagement are not stupid, you twit.

First, the War Powers Resolution (1973) requires the President to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing forces and limits unauthorized military action to 60 days and only Congress can formally declare war.

Trump and Hegseth are ignoring the resolution.

Also, the Law of Armed Conflict (LOAC) / International Humanitarian Law governs how war is conducted.

The key word is humanitarian.

The Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) governs soldier conduct. That does not include how fat soldiers are, Pete. Or drunk.

Let's remind him that force is only used to achieve legitimate military objectives. Combatants must be distinguished from civilians; civilians cannot be deliberately targeted. Unnecessary suffering must be avoided; certain weapons are prohibited. All feasible steps must be taken to minimize civilian harm.

That's not Hegseth's view.

"Kill them all," is his mantra.

How far down the tube has the US sunk with these egomaniacs and unqualified narcissists running the country?