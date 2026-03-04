Jamie Raskin Just Chewed ICE Barbie's Head Off And Spit It Out

At today's House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) rightfully jumped all over Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's shit as she sat to testify. Raskin masterfully ran through the massive list of Noem's misdeeds, and it was a sight to behold. I would emphasize the excellent parts of his takedown in bold, but every word of Raskin's is on point.

"Taxpayer funds to lease a third jet, a $70 million luxury 737 Max with a queen-size bedroom in the back, a deluxe serving bar, and four flat-screen TVs, a big, beautiful jet paid for by the big, beautiful bill," Raskin said. "Yesterday, under questioning, the Senate, you said you plan to refurbish this jet to make it into this kind of airplane, which is what's actually being used for deportations in order to save the taxpayers' money."

"In other words, you're saying that's actually a deportation plane, but wouldn't it have been cheaper just to buy a deportation plane in the first place?" he continued. "It's like buying a Rolls-Royce to turn into a Metro bus. I was almost prepared to buy that story of how the jet was both for executive travel and mass deportation, and then I heard about an airborne episode of entitlement, arrogance, and contempt that I could hardly believe."

"Apparently, when your special blanket, your blankie, was left on one of the government jets and not transported over to the new one, your special government employee, Corey Lewandowski, chivalrously stepped forward to fire the pilot mid-air, a 2003 Coast Guard Academy graduate and distinguished U.S. Coast Guard commander in Air Station Washington, D.C." he said. "But then he had to be rehired immediately because there was no one else who could fly the two of you on the rest of the journey back home."

"Secretary Noem, you're flying high now, maybe even a little bit too close to the sun," he continued. "But with all these free planes and houses and pilots, you've traveled a long distance from your actual job and the things you should be doing as head of Homeland Security."

"Your agency is charged with protecting the homeland," he said. "It includes FEMA, TSA, the Secret Service, the Coast Guard, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as well as ICE and CBP. Yet you've hollowed out the national security mission. You redeployed thousands of people responsible for tracking terror financing and fighting cyber threats to go work on your mass immigration roundup. You reassigned to the roundup agents working a key national security probe into Iran's terror financing, paralyzing that investigation."

"And to run what's left of Homeland Security's ruined terrorism-prevention office, you actually installed a 22-year-old intern whose chief qualification for the job was that he had participated in a model U.N. club his junior year of college," he continued.

"Through FEMA, you're supposed to provide disaster relief to our communities," Raskin added. "Yet last summer, as floods devastated central Texas and killed 135 people, including 25 girls and two counselors at a Christian summer camp, you withheld crucial support."

Democrats, this is how you do it. Raskin tore her a new asshole, and it was a well-deserved beatdown.