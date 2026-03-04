The Absolute Dumbest Man In Politics Thinks You're Stupid

Republicans are lining up like obedient ducklings to make excuses for going into another forever war, which would be as stupid as betting your life savings on Melania's meme coin, but with deadly consequences. The geopolitical issues are complicated, as Russia and China would be thrilled to supply Iran with war toys. The global chaos will be right up Trump's alley since the president thrives on mayhem.

And they're saying the quiet parts out loud, and Republicans are betting on Americans having a short memory while hoping you would stand by Trump even if it results in self-sabotage. The dumbest man in politics, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, spoke with Katie Pavlich on NewsNation, and the interview went down about how you would expect.

"President Trump isn't ruling out sending ground troops into Iran," Povich Pavlich said. "What is your reaction to that?"

"Yeah, you can't blame him," the Alabama Republican said. "This is not your Democrat war. This is President Trump's war."

"And he's not going in to be politically correct," he continued. "He's going in to protect, first of all, Americans first."

"And then our allies and the people around the world," he added. "Iran has been the city of terrorism as long as I can remember."

Yeah, they're saying the war word out loud now, and it's great that Tuberville acknowledges that this is Trump's war, not the Democrats. We're going to hear about political correctness for the rest of our lives, while they're champing at the bit for a bloody and senseless illegal war that will result in thousands of deaths, and a refugee crisis, not to mention the cost to taxpayers, too. But Trump needs chaos; it's part of the supply that feeds his demented and narcissistic brain.

Also, Iran is not a city.