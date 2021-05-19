Politics
Sen. Tommy Tuberville Is So Stupid It Hurts

The Senator from Alabama told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that he's against raising corporate taxes in America because "we can't put laws on private companies."
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Cut to: Me banging my head against the desk.

Tuberville, a humongous stooge for traitor Trump is one of the dumbest men in Congress.

And that's saying something.

Tommy was a sh*tty coach and is showing to be an even sh*ttier politician. He also claimed that raising corporate taxes will force corporations to flee America.

If that were true why didn't they leave under President Obama's eight years in office?

In Tuberville's view, since private companies are not subject to any laws governing our nation, all-female employees are free to be sexually assaulted at any time without any repercussions by their bosses and co-workers.

Somehow Tuberville tied that lunacy in with anti-China investment bill.

Now private companies, something has to be done with that, but the one thing that can't be done is we can't raise the corporate income tax. We raise that, surely, we're going to lose them to other countries, not just China.

But we can't put laws on private companies. We just need to let them understand what they're doing, how it's going to affect them in the future.

The stupid, it burns...

