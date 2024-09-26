Tommy Tuberville Calls On Harris To 'Drop Out Today' Because Whatever

Alabama MAGA Senator Tommy Tubervile seems to be getting desperate for some reason. Harris, on Wednesday, gave a clear picture of her economic agenda in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, contrasting it with former President Donald Trump's.

"All told, almost 200,000 manufacturing jobs were lost during his presidency, starting before the pandemic hit, making Trump one of the biggest losers ever on manufacturing," she said, among other things.

Tubervile told Maria Bartiromo that Harris should step down. As if he was talking about the former President who blurts out scenarios in his mind of sharks and electrocution, he said, "What was that she was talking about?"

She was talking about the economy, you weirdo. Trump left President Biden with an apocalyptic economy.

"I didn't understand it," he insisted. "How in the world is she going to be the leader of the free world if she can't give you basic one-on-one economics?"

"It's embarrassing that we would even put her in this situation," the embarrassing Alabama Senator said. "She should drop out today and let somebody else run."

Lol, OK, sure.

"I don't know how they plan on getting her across the finish line," he continued. "President Trump's going to win this. The polls are wrong."

"Everywhere I go, everybody's saying, Coach, we have to get President Trump across the line." he continued.

Were they really strong men who said that with tears in their eyes, Tommy?

There is an apparent difference between the billionaire blowhard and Harris on any given subject, especially the economy.

Harris gave an entire speech about the economy and all she did was talk about the economy.



Did not update us on Hannibal Lecter. Did not impersonate a girl weight lifter. Did not lash out at all the prosecutors trying to put her in jail.



1/2 star. Do not recommend. pic.twitter.com/KgUIARFZkU — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 25, 2024

Compare this to Harris’s speech today on the economy or her interview on MSNBC where we got serious policy. The choice is clear - unless you’re racist, a billionaire with no conscience, or a fucking imbecile. https://t.co/JdrDM3wCn6 — HawaiiDelilah™ 🥥🌴🌊 (@HawaiiDelilah) September 26, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris fleshes out her economic vision during a speech on the economy in battleground Pennsylvania. "I have pledged that building a strong middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency... It's just common sense," she says. pic.twitter.com/m0kr0dkBmy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 25, 2024

This guy gives dumb jocks a bad name! https://t.co/nZLNvLDdKl — Greg King (@gregorykingjr) September 26, 2024

By the way, Tuberville voted 'nay' on funding the government, just as Trump wanted him to do.