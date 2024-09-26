Tommy Tuberville Calls On Harris To 'Drop Out Today' Because Whatever

Dumb Tommy must have needed crib notes on Harris's clear and concise economic agenda.
By Conover KennardSeptember 26, 2024

Alabama MAGA Senator Tommy Tubervile seems to be getting desperate for some reason. Harris, on Wednesday, gave a clear picture of her economic agenda in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, contrasting it with former President Donald Trump's.

"All told, almost 200,000 manufacturing jobs were lost during his presidency, starting before the pandemic hit, making Trump one of the biggest losers ever on manufacturing," she said, among other things.

Tubervile told Maria Bartiromo that Harris should step down. As if he was talking about the former President who blurts out scenarios in his mind of sharks and electrocution, he said, "What was that she was talking about?"

She was talking about the economy, you weirdo. Trump left President Biden with an apocalyptic economy.

"I didn't understand it," he insisted. "How in the world is she going to be the leader of the free world if she can't give you basic one-on-one economics?"

"It's embarrassing that we would even put her in this situation," the embarrassing Alabama Senator said. "She should drop out today and let somebody else run."

Lol, OK, sure.

"I don't know how they plan on getting her across the finish line," he continued. "President Trump's going to win this. The polls are wrong."

"Everywhere I go, everybody's saying, Coach, we have to get President Trump across the line." he continued.

Were they really strong men who said that with tears in their eyes, Tommy?

There is an apparent difference between the billionaire blowhard and Harris on any given subject, especially the economy.

By the way, Tuberville voted 'nay' on funding the government, just as Trump wanted him to do.

