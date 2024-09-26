Harris: Economy Must Work For Those Who Build Skyscrapers, Not Just Owners

Kamala Harris laid out the very stark differences between her vision for the economy and Trump's during a speech at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh this Wednesday.

HARRIS: The American people face a choice between two fundamentally different paths for our economy.

I intend to chart a new way forward and grow America's middle class. Donald Trump intends to take America backward to the failed policies of the past.

He has no intention to grow our middle class. He's only interested in making life better for himself, and people like himself, the wealthiest of Americans.

You can see it spelled out in his economic agenda, and agenda that gives trillions of dollars in tax cuts to billionaires and the biggest corporations, while raising taxes on the middle class by almost $4000 a year, slashing overtime pay, throwing tens of millions of Americans off of health care, and cutting Social Security and Medicare.

In sum, his agenda would weaken the economy, and hurt working people and the middle class.

You see, for Donald Trump, our economy works best if it works for those who own the big skyscrapers, not those who actually build them. Not those who wire them. Not those who mop the floors.

Well, I have a very different vision. I have a very different vision for our economy. I believe, we need to grow out middle class, and make sure our economy works for everyone. For people, like the people in the neighborhood where I grew up.