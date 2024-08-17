Kamala Harris: Trump Caused The Worst Economic Crisis In Modern History

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave a speech Friday in North Carolina outlining her economic priorities as she moves forward to the November election.
VP Harris laid out the two visions of our way forward. On the one hand, Trump's disastrous plans for the future as well as his catastrophic last year in office. And on the other, one in which she helped the country to recover and will continue to put the people of the country first instead of the whims of a golf cheating narcissist.
HARRIS: This election, I do strongly believe, is about two very different visions for our nation.
One, ours, focused on the future, and the other, focused on the past.
We see that contrast clearly in many ways, including when it comes to how we think about the economy.
So our country has come a long way since President Biden and I took office.
At that time, we sadly remember the millions of Americans that were out of work.
We were facing one of the worst economic crises in modern history.
And today, by virtually every measure, our economy is the strongest in the world.