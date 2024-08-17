Kamala Harris: Trump Caused The Worst Economic Crisis In Modern History

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave a speech Friday in North Carolina outlining her economic priorities as she moves forward to the November election.

VP Harris laid out the two visions of our way forward. On the one hand, Trump's disastrous plans for the future as well as his catastrophic last year in office. And on the other, one in which she helped the country to recover and will continue to put the people of the country first instead of the whims of a golf cheating narcissist.