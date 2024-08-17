Right Wingers Attack Walz For Having Regular-Guy Finances - Weird!

If you ask me, attacking a guy for not owning stocks and bonds, which most Americans don’t, is not the greatest selling point for the right-wing’s so-called populism. But go ahead, MAGA, you do you.

Media Matters is out with some research showing that while most elected officials own investment assets, most Americans do not own stocks, bonds or cryptocurrency. That means Gov. Tim Walz is just like most of us.

Since MAGA world hates almost everything most Americans love (Social Security, Medicare, reproductive health rights, common-sense gun laws, etc.), the righties are attacking Walz for not being more of an elitist.

They’re pretending otherwise but a millimeter under the surface of the MAGA attacks is the message that only the wealthy are eligible to govern. Media Matters cites several examples of right-wingers suggesting that Walz’s lack of an investment portfolio means he’s against capitalism, doesn’t understand basic economics and doesn’t “invest in America.”

In the video above, “news” anchor Harris Faulkner exclaims, “Ick!” after reading a bunch of headlines calling Walz “folksy.” She went on to suggest there’s some kind of media PR effort to cover-up Walz’s "socialism." Of course, nobody mentioned that Minnesota placed 6th in CNBC’s recent ranking of America’s Top States for Business 2024. Must be more of that media cover-up, eh?

Fox News contributor and former GOP Congressman Jason Chaffetz took the cue. “I think America wants competency at this point,” he said, “It’s not enough to be folksy.”

Oh, and who could be more competent than the felonious p***y grabber who held a “news conference” about Americans struggling with inflation from his luxury golf resort? And who picked as his running mate America’s most unpopular vice presidential candidate in modern history? You almost can’t turn on Fox News without hearing someone pleading with Trump to be a better candidate by staying on message and stopping the personal attacks on Kamala Harris. To no avail.

“Why not go out there and talk about actual issues?” Chaffetz continued, without a trace of irony. He was talking about Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, not the unhinged felon.

Chaffetz continued with a long rant about Harris’ and Walz’s supposed lack of competence on issues such as ISIS, Iran and the world economy and the media’s supposed failure to talk about those things instead of Walz’s folksiness.

After he falsely stated that Walz “never even owned a home,” Chaffetz sneered, “I don’t know how he thinks he’s going to relate to the average American and what's going on in this country.”

Faulkner laughed with approval.

You know that if Walz was wealthy and with a fat portfolio, they’d attack him as an elitist.

But here’s something the likes of Chaffetz and Faulkner don’t want to discuss: “Competent” Trump and Vance are itching to gut Social Security and Medicare. That's money and health care that most of Americans rely on.

Relatable Tim Walz explains below: