Ann Coulter Deletes Tweet Attacking Gus Walz As 'Weird'

If you were watching Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention on the live stream here or wherever, you couldn't miss Tim Walz' 17-year old son Gus, tears streaming down his face shouting, "That's my dad!"

It was one of the most memorable moments of the convention, delivered by a 17-year old neurodivergent kid who was so proud of his dad he burst into happy tears. More moments like that, please.

However, that didn't stop harpy bitch Ann Coulter from shitting on that kid's open, sweet love for his dad with nasty word vomit, calling him "weird."

With that, she opened the floodgates, because no one is here for her to kick Gus Walz around. Except maybe assholes like her. But real people with actual family values were not having it, and at some point she deleted her nasty tweet. Or Xit. Or whatever the hell they're calling it now.

Allison Gill, who goes by the handle Mueller She Wrote on Xitter, wrote: "That’s RIGHT. Coulter deleted her sick and evil tweet. We told you: if you come for Gus, we ride at dawn. As Oprah said - we won’t be bullied back. WE’RE NOT GOING BACK! #TeamGus"

Xitter user Jonathan B Good responded: "Somebody highup must have told her, 'Thats a fucking minor! Ann, wtf are you doing? Take that tweet down, NOW!!!'"

Yeah, not just a minor, but a kid who is neurodivergent, diagnosed with ADHD, a nonverbal learning disorder, and an anxiety disorder. To be in the national spotlight after living a relatively quiet life in Minnesota must be quite a shock to him. To be sitting in that hall with thousands of people shouting, waving Coach Walz signs and on their feet with love and support must have been absolutely overwhelming. Having been in other convention halls with thousands of people where no one was watching me, I can still testify that the overstimulation was brutal for my ADHD self to handle. And that's without an anxiety disorder.

This is par for the course for Coulter. She's been at it a long time. She went after 9-11 widows back in 2006, complaining "the entire country was required to marinate in their exquisite personal agony."

And then there's the time she attacked CNN host Fareed Zakaria for "speaking in a thick Indian accent."

But hitting Gus Walz was a bridge too far for everyone. I'm old enough to remember when politicians' kids were off-limits. That rule still needs to apply.

Apparently, Ann caught enough flak that she decided to delete it. Unfortunately for her, the internet is forever, and deleting it won't take the stink off her nasty presence.

Update: God noticed.