Tim Walz's Son, Gus, Hits America Right In The Feels At DNC

Gus Walz, the son of Kamala Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, made America's eyes leak at the Democratic National Convention last night with his feels all over the place while proudly saying, "That's my dad!"

Gov. Walz said to his family, "You are my whole world," and that's when Gus, 17, who is neurodivergent with a non-verbal learning disability and anxiety, jumped to his feet.

Unless you're a Trump supporter, that moment captured your heart.

Hope, Gus, Gwen — You are my whole world.



I love you all so much. pic.twitter.com/efHu68vZ9Y — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 22, 2024

May we all be fortunate enough to love and be loved by a child like Gus Walz. pic.twitter.com/a1N3bYaHP1 — Wonky Muse (@wonkymuse) August 22, 2024

Gus Walz is all of us! I'm not crying. You're crying 😢 😭😭 "I love you." That's my dad." How proud!! My heart melted, and yes, I was crying, too. #DNCConvention2024 #HarrisWalz2024 #America 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Madmzo0EQH — CAR 🚗 🚘 🚔 🏎 🚓 🇺🇸🦅 (@creyes512) August 22, 2024

Gus Walz is neurodivergent. He deals with ADHD, anxiety, and a nonverbal learning disorder. Kids and teens like Gus might struggle with controlling their feelings in social situations. pic.twitter.com/l4Y3SO1Rkh — Sophie Rain Thread 🔥❤️ (@SophieRainForum) August 22, 2024

I'm not crying, you are 😭 The emotion and pride Gus Walz displays tells us not only the kind of dad Tim Walz is, but also the quality of human being. The difference between Kamala Harris and Tim Walz — and Trump and JD Vance could not be more pronounced. pic.twitter.com/eN218N2yfY — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) August 22, 2024

I fucking dare you to make fun of Gus Walz. He loves his daddy, and has trouble regulating his emotions. So again, I fucking DARE you. That was a beautiful moment. #joy #guswalz #family pic.twitter.com/MONoQwpDxo — Amy Custer-Ramsey (@theamyramsey) August 22, 2024

For three straight nights, featured speakers at the DNC made my eyes leak, but Gus Walz had me bawling like a big old baby.