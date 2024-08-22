Tim Walz's Son, Gus, Hits America Right In The Feels At DNC

Gus Walz, the son of Kamala Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, made America's eyes leak at the Democratic National Convention last night with his feels all over the place while proudly saying, "That's my dad!"
Gov. Walz said to his family, "You are my whole world," and that's when Gus, 17, who is neurodivergent with a non-verbal learning disability and anxiety, jumped to his feet.
Unless you're a Trump supporter, that moment captured your heart.
For three straight nights, featured speakers at the DNC made my eyes leak, but Gus Walz had me bawling like a big old baby.