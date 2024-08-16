MAGA Furious After Tim Walz's 'White Guy Tacos' Quip

Many right-wing influencers did not see humor in the exchange, however, and they accused Walz and Harris of engaging in anti-white bigotry.
By Ed ScarceAugust 16, 2024

"Listen, I’m just not much of a spice guy," said Walz. MAGA was up in arms. (MAGA is always up in arms about something.)

Source: Raw Story

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz this week made a self-deprecating joke about liking "white guy tacos" without much seasoning -- and many top conservative influencers are furious.

Walz made the comment in a campaign video with Vice President Kamala Harris.

After Walz joked about liking "white guy tacos," Harris asked him if that meant tacos with tuna and mayonnaise, to which Walz replied just tacos with beef and cheese, with plain black pepper being the most exotic spice in the mix.

Many right-wing influencers did not see humor in the exchange, however, and they accused Walz and Harris of engaging in anti-white bigotry.

The usual douchebags weighed in on this outrage.

And Twitter kindly added a helpful community note to this tweet.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon