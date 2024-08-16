MAGA Furious After Tim Walz's 'White Guy Tacos' Quip

"Listen, I’m just not much of a spice guy," said Walz. MAGA was up in arms. (MAGA is always up in arms about something.)

Source: Raw Story

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz this week made a self-deprecating joke about liking "white guy tacos" without much seasoning -- and many top conservative influencers are furious.

Walz made the comment in a campaign video with Vice President Kamala Harris.

After Walz joked about liking "white guy tacos," Harris asked him if that meant tacos with tuna and mayonnaise, to which Walz replied just tacos with beef and cheese, with plain black pepper being the most exotic spice in the mix.

Many right-wing influencers did not see humor in the exchange, however, and they accused Walz and Harris of engaging in anti-white bigotry.