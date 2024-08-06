Kamala Harris Selects Tim Walz As Running Mate

And it's official, Tim Walz is her VP pick. The "no free lunch" people won't be happy.

Vice President Kamala Harris has made a decision on her running mate, with four people close to the process saying Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota is her choice. The selection caps the Midwestern Democrat’s short but swift ascent from a relative unknown to a leading driver of the party’s attacks on Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda. Harris had not formally called Walz to offer him the position, a source familiar with process told CNN. A former educator, Walz is currently in his second term as Minnesota governor and chairs the Democratic Governors Association. He previously served 12 years in Congress, representing a conservative-leaning rural district that, both before and after his tenure, has been mostly dominated by Republicans.

CNN: VP Harris has selected MN gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate.

BREAKING: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be the Democratic VP candidate, alongside Kamala Harris.



Walz forged a reputation as a Governor who makes good policy happen.



BREAKING: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be the Democratic VP candidate, alongside Kamala Harris.

Walz forged a reputation as a Governor who makes good policy happen.

Last year he signed a law guaranteeing free breakfast and lunch for all Minnesota students.

If you have fallen in love with Tim Walz yet, watch him and his daughter Hope at the Minnesota state fair

Our colleague Red Painter adds this:

The loveable, down to earth, former high school teacher and football coach! A guy who hunts, hangs out at farms and takes photos holding piglets, talks like a normal human. The guy who coined the term "weird".

THAT GUY!

Learn more about him here.

Democrats are happy:

Republicans are having a fit. Which is a good sign. Unlike their dud of a candidate, this guy is legit great. He is not a left-leaning progressive. He is moderate. He is folksy. You could grab a beer with him. He can fix your car if it is making a rattling noise. He does not call childless women "cat ladies" or lie about wearing eyeliner (not that wearing eyeliner is bad, but lying about it is).

Here is your choice: vote for HAPPINESS (Kamala/Walz) or HATE (Trump/Vance).

What do you want? Forward or backward?

GO HARRIS/WALZ!