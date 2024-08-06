VP Kamala Harris Introduces Tim Walz At Philly Rally

VP Harris kicks off a swing state tour with her VP pick, Governor Tim Walz. Watch the live stream of the rally with us.
By Karoli KunsAugust 6, 2024

Kamala Harris is kicking off her swing states rally tour with newly-tapped VP candidate, Gov. Tim Walz. She'll be going to Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina and Nevada to barnstorm after this rally.

From the looks of things, the venue should be packed.

Here are some posts from the ground:

I'll add more as I have them, but watch the live stream with us and leave your thoughts in the comments.

UPDATE: Ok, I'm pretty breathless after that rally. We've found our joy, and we've found two GREAT candidates. Huzzah!

