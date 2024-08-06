VP Kamala Harris Introduces Tim Walz At Philly Rally

Kamala Harris is kicking off her swing states rally tour with newly-tapped VP candidate, Gov. Tim Walz. She'll be going to Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina and Nevada to barnstorm after this rally.

From the looks of things, the venue should be packed.

Here are some posts from the ground:

📍Philadelphia, PA

This is the line to get into the first Harris-Walz campaign event. There are thousands of people, the line wraps for blocks and blocks. pic.twitter.com/ASe0mwkZFW — Nidia (@NidiaCavazosTV) August 6, 2024

Kamala Harris supporter outside tonight’s rally in Philadelphia is a self-proclaimed “childless cat lady”pic.twitter.com/emK8RIZS54 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 6, 2024

8/6 USA Today: "Has Harris finally broken Trump? He's flailing, glitching and running scared."

There are long lines today in Philadelphia for Kamala Harris’ first rally with Tim Walz as her running mate pic.twitter.com/ruhNKlBqw7 — FordMichaels (@FordMichaels) August 6, 2024

The Harris-Walz motorcades have just arrived at an arena at Temple University in Philadelphia. MN Gov. Tim Walz will be publicly unveiled as the running mate for Kamala Harris. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/QBzmwspTca — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) August 6, 2024

I'll add more as I have them, but watch the live stream with us and leave your thoughts in the comments.

UPDATE: Ok, I'm pretty breathless after that rally. We've found our joy, and we've found two GREAT candidates. Huzzah!