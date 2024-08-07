Tim Walz Didn't Pick Up Call From VP Because Of No Caller ID

Who can't relate to that?
By Susie MadrakAugust 7, 2024

Like a lot of us, Gov. Tim Walz doesn't answer his phone when he sees an unknown number on the screen. Apparently this even includes calls from the vice president of the United States offering him a spot on the 2024 Democratic ticket. Via Alternet:

On Tuesday, Selina Wang — the senior White House correspondent for ABC News – tweeted that Vice President Kamala Harris had some difficulty in reaching Walz when calling to ask if he would be her running mate. It reportedly took multiple calls for the two-term Minnesota governor to finally pick up when Harris offered him the job due to the call's number showing up as unknown on Walz's phone.

"This morning when Harris called Governor Walz to share the news, he didn’t answer at first because it said no caller ID, a source tells me. So Harris had to call again. The second time Walz picked up the phone call," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The responses to Wang's post were full of warm sentiment for the Minnesota governor, with MLB.com stats analyst Mike Petriello opining that this made Walz "the most relatable any politician has ever been." Wired political reporter Makena Kelly tweeted that Walz was "part of the 55+ demographic that learned not to pickup unknown calls for fear of scams." And former Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-New York) tweeted: "This happens more often than people think."

