Attacking Gov Tim Walz As VP Choice, Trump Press Secretary Flails

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed (on Fox News, of course) that the choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Vice President by Kamala Harris is anti-Semitic.

Trump's MAGA cult campaign is a race-baiting organization filled with white supremacists and Christian nationalists.

Their consultant-driven talking point is offensive race and culture war propaganda.

LEAVITT: But I think Kamala Harris not choosing Josh Shapiro does prove President Trump's point that the Democrat Party unfortunately has become the party of Antisemitism. They've become the party of catering to the far-left demands of Hamas sympathizers in this country And that's probably why she didn't choose Josh Shapiro But again, you're gonna have to ask her that if she ever sits down for an interview.

The Jewish Chronicle loves the pick, and the choice of Gov. Tim Walz has already been praised by Yinam Cohen, Israel’s Consul General to the Midwest – based in Chicago.

It has been an honor to work with Governor Walz on deepening the Israel-Minnesota partnership.



Thank you, @GovTimWalz, for standing with Israel during our darkest hour on Oct. 7.



The U.S.-Israel strategic alliance is strong and enduring! 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/vIaZb3QVaU — ינעם כהן Yinam Cohen (@YinamCohen) August 6, 2024

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency: Kamala Harris selects Tim Walz, pro-Israel Minnesota governor, as her running mate



Even The NY Post couldn't smear Tim Walz in their piece, Who is Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ VP pick?

Unlike MAGA, it's possible to have more than one idea in your brain. Walz supports Israel as an ally and is horrified by the violence in Gaza at the same time.

Attacking Kamala Harris as "antisemitic" when she is married to a Jewish man is also ridiculous.