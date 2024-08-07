Detroit Rally With VP Kamala Harris And Gov. Tim Walz

Over 50,000 people requested tickets for this rally. It was so big they had to move it to a hangar at the airport!
Here are some scene setters. The rally is set to begin in just a few minutes.
Watch live! If you missed the Philly rally last night or the one in Eau Claire, WI earlier today, sit back and soak up some joy!
UPDATE: It was a great rally, but the moment of the night was when she shut down the heckler.
“If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” – Kamala Harris