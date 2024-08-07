Detroit Rally With VP Kamala Harris And Gov. Tim Walz

Over 50,000 people requested tickets for this rally. It was so big they had to move it to a hangar at the airport!

Here are some scene setters. The rally is set to begin in just a few minutes.

Omg y’all! While waiting on Harris Walz…



the DJ lowered the music so we could hear the crowd singing along to Whitney Houston’s *I Wanna Dance with Somebody*



They sound good too! Only in Detroit!🎙️ pic.twitter.com/0CS15bY4cn — Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) August 7, 2024

Now THIS is what you call an entrance. Harris & Walz are greeted by an overfilled airport hanger in Detroit, Michigan. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/Z6S0i1t2dm — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 7, 2024

This is the crowd to see Kamala Harris & Tim Walz in Detroit, Michigan now. Remember: The venue had to change to an airport hanger because there were so many sign ups, & even that now is totally full & has an overflow crowd.



pic.twitter.com/03D2Uqkroh — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 7, 2024

Thousands of supporters attend in Detroit, Michigan as Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Air Force Two pic.twitter.com/bpIAqQaT65 — Reda (@RedaMor_) August 7, 2024

Watch live! If you missed the Philly rally last night or the one in Eau Claire, WI earlier today, sit back and soak up some joy!

UPDATE: It was a great rally, but the moment of the night was when she shut down the heckler.

Wow, Kamala Harris just destroyed a heckler pic.twitter.com/TRYwapgEr9 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2024

“If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” – Kamala Harris