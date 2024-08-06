'HELL ON EARTH!' Von Shitzinpants Loses It Over Kamala's VP Pick

This poor punkin'.
'HELL ON EARTH!' Von Shitzinpants Loses It Over Kamala's VP Pick
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardAugust 6, 2024

In an email blast, Donald Trump, the former reality show star turned insurrectionist, who picked a VP hopeful that's enamored with couches, is losing his shit over Kamala Harris choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

All of the Democrats on Harris's shortlist are brilliant and capable of taking on Trump and the couch-fucker. Waltz is 60 years old, a second-term governor, and chair of the Democratic Governors Association, and he is young enough to be Lumpy's son.

The header of Trump's email laughably claims, "Tim Walz will unleash hell on Earth!"

How much do you want to make a dollar bet that this email was written for any of the guys on Kamala's shortlist? It's an evergreen email blast with no originality and nothing to back up his claims.

TIM WALZ WOULD BE THE WORST VP IN HISTORY!

Even worse than Dangerously Liberal and Crooked Kamala Harris - HE'S THAT BAD.

He'll unleash HELL ON EARTH and open our borders to the worst criminals imaginable.

He'll rubber stamp Kamla's GREEN NEW SCAM and light TRILLIONS of dollars on fire.

But the real killer: he's already pulled in MILLIONS in dirty cash to buy the White House!

I'm organizing a HISTORIC response right here and now - but it won't mean a thing without you.

He added, "Crooked Kamala already cashed HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS in checks from her accomplices. "

Oooh, cool! We're Kamala's accomplices, you guys. Trump sends out unhinged emails all the time. In one, he referred to donations as "dirty liberal dollars," and I want to use that as my new band name. The felon's new nickname for Kamala is 'Kamabla' because he's shook and can't come at her with anything of substance.

Harris/Waltz has a perfect ring to it. I need a new yard sign. A debate between Vance and Walz will leave Trump with a full diaper. Is Ivanka on diaper duty? My favorite part via text that Lumpy sent says that Walz will "WIPE MAGA OUT," and I'm down with that.

LFG!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon