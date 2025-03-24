GOP Rep. Wants Reps. Crockett And AOC Investigated For Domestic Terrorism

Traitor Steve Bannon and J6 enabler Rep. Andy Biggs claimed that Democratic House members supporting non-violent protests against Elon Musk's behavior is evidence to lock them up as terrorists.

Fascists want to silence all dissent.

Bannon played selective video of Reps. Jasmine Crockett and AOC rtes to open this dialogue.

BANNON: OK, Congressman Crockett's there to take out Elon Musk in a fight, and you've got and you've got AOC at this rally where somebody starts saying, bring out the guillotines. The rhetoric's getting kind of heated. What do you think, Congressman Biggs?

BIGGS: Well, Steve, I think the rhetoric is abominable.

It's not what we would call political discourse.

It's not civil discourse.

And so today I send a letter joined by a number of my colleagues to FBI Director Kash Patel.

And I have reminded him what USC Section 18, 18 USC Section 233.5 says about domestic terrorism.

And that's what's happening here.

And domestic terrorism includes people who are inciting and they're using this domestic terrorism to actually try to intimidate government officials to change policy.

That is what you are seeing happening here.

And these these members of Congress, they're just as culpable criminally, quite frankly, as in my opinion, as those that are actually throwing the Molotov cocktails at the Teslas and are doxing people just simply because they own cars.

What they are saying is that they want to see these people punished physically and violently.

That is contrary to law.

That's domestic terrorism.

I think Pam Bondi and Kash Patel, I think, want to get on this.

And so we sent that letter to Director Patel, and we want to see some action.