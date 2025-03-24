Trump Capitulation To Russia Complete: 'I Take [Putin] At His Word

Trump's special envoy to Russia, Steve Witkoff, acted like Putin's envoy to the US and served up Vladimir Putin's propaganda on the Fox News Sunday program, hook, line, and sinker.

Witkoff, a real estate developer put in charge by Trump, is completely unqualified and out of his depth negotiating with a sociopath like Putin, but is perfectly capable of regurgitating how Russians feel about their invasion of Ukraine.

BREAM: You seem convinced that he doesn't want to expand the territory beyond what he's taken now I know there's going to be conversation about how much of that Ukraine does or doesn't get back. But you're convinced that he's not going to go further or have aspirations towards Europe. Obviously, they're concerned about that being much closer to this geographically, but 2014 we had Crimea. That hasn't come back. He's gone far beyond that in this most recent attack on Ukraine. So why are you convinced that he won't press further if he's given some reward or some territory this time around? WITKOFF: Well, look he's he's been at war for several years it's in large part been about those five regions and it's in his speeches. There's a view within the country of Russia that that these are Russian territories. That there are referendums within these territories that that justify these actions. This is not me taking sides I'm just identifying what the issues are. I've never seen a conflict that can be resolved without level setting the facts and these and we're level setting the facts.

How many foreign conflicts has Witkoff been involved with in his real estate career? None. Repeating what Russia believes about the their past has no bearing. Notice, Witkoff didn't discuss how Ukraine feels about being invaded by Russia.

WITKOFF: Now I've been asked my opinion, so about what what? I've been asked about President Putin's motives are on a larger scale. I simply have said that I just don't see that he wants to take all of Europe. This is a much different situation than it was in World War II. In World War II there was no NATO.

Trump has done his best to destroy NATO.

WITKOFF: You have countries that are armed there. I just, to me I take him at his word in this sense. So and I think the Europeans are beginning to come to that belief too, but it sort of doesn't matter. That's an academic issue. The real issue here, the agenda set forth by President Trump. He is my boss and I adhere to that fact. That the agenda is, stop the killing, stop the carnage. Let's end this thing. You can't end things without communicating with both sides. Understanding what each of them need and then trying to bring them together and that's what we're doing.

Why would any US negotiator go on national TV and tell the country he takes a murderous thug like Putin at his word? He would if he worked for Russian interests.

Witkoff made sure to say he's just acting as Trump's mouthpiece and all of this.

I'm so sorry that the people of Ukraine have to contend with a Trump administration that is either compromised or completely in love with Putin and Russia.

It's sickening to me as a citizen of this country.