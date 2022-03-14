Candace Owens Screams: 'Russian Lives Matter'

Putin's puppets are doing his dirty work.
Candace Owens Screams: 'Russian Lives Matter'
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By John AmatoMarch 14, 2022

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Trump supporting media figures reveal themselves as the pro-Putin stooges that they are.

The latest in a long line of these is Candace Owens, the former Turning Point USA Comms Director, who left because of her pro-Hitler stance.

She now works for Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire. Yeah.

On Twitter, Owens is providing aid and comfort to the Russian president while Putin is bombing and murdering hundreds of innocent Ukrainians.

On March 9th, this is Owen's response to the actions the world is taking against Russia's aggression.

The tweet reads,

"Absolutely appalling the way Russians are being treated in America and abroad. That our leaders and government institutions are allowing for—and at times calling for this discrimination following their global “black lives matter” hysteria is quite telling.

Russian lives matter."

Putin couldn't have said it better.

Who cares about the women and children and innocents being slaughtered by the Russian president, right?

Just like Tucker Carlson, Owens is being used as a Russian emissary for their media blitz.

The Russian Embassy in the United States is now retweeting Candace Owens, who is amplifying a slogan (“Russian Lives Matter”) that is part of a coordinated disinformation campaign.

Snopes dug in: Did Russian Embassy in US Retweet Candace Owens ‘Russian Lives Matter’ Post?:

Their conclusion: TRUE!

How disgusting.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue