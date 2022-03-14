Candace Owens Screams: 'Russian Lives Matter'

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Trump supporting media figures reveal themselves as the pro-Putin stooges that they are.

The latest in a long line of these is Candace Owens, the former Turning Point USA Comms Director, who left because of her pro-Hitler stance.

She now works for Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire. Yeah.

On Twitter, Owens is providing aid and comfort to the Russian president while Putin is bombing and murdering hundreds of innocent Ukrainians.

On March 9th, this is Owen's response to the actions the world is taking against Russia's aggression.

Absolutely appalling the way Russians are being treated in America and abroad. That our leaders and government institutions are allowing for—and at times calling for this discrimination following their global “black lives matter” hysteria is quite telling.



Russian lives matter. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 9, 2022

Putin couldn't have said it better.

Who cares about the women and children and innocents being slaughtered by the Russian president, right?

Just like Tucker Carlson, Owens is being used as a Russian emissary for their media blitz.

Welp. The Russian Embassy in the United States is now retweeting Candace Owens, who is amplifying a slogan (“Russian Lives Matter”) that is part of a coordinated disinformation campaign. pic.twitter.com/tWeLRMSe16 — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) March 14, 2022

The Russian Embassy in the United States is now retweeting Candace Owens, who is amplifying a slogan (“Russian Lives Matter”) that is part of a coordinated disinformation campaign.

Snopes dug in: Did Russian Embassy in US Retweet Candace Owens ‘Russian Lives Matter’ Post?:

Their conclusion: TRUE!

How disgusting.