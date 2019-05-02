Hitler Apologist Candace Owens Is Out Of A Job

Hitler apologist and Turning Point USA grifter, Candace Owens, is officially updating her resume and looking for a new job. Is there a job board for racist idiots? Will her love of Hitler help her land a job at FOX or Breitbart?

Owens has had a disastrous few months as Turning Point USA's "communications director." First she praised Hitler's vision and then embarrassed herself on Capitol Hill where she was mercilessly mocked by the brilliant Rep. Ted Lieu when she had the nerve to testify about hate crimes and white nationalism I guess she was representing those with the views of white nationalism who espouse white nationalism, right?

The Daily Beast is reporting that Owens is stepping down as Turning Hate Point USA's "Communication Director" to pursue a book deal and podcast (snark, sure Jan). Although she claims she stepped down on her own, it is being widely reported that she was forced to quit after numerous Turning Point campus chapters signed a letter calling for her to resign following her "I love Hitler" bullsh*t comments.

Newsone is reporting that

in February of this year, "Turning Point USA campus chapters at the University of Nebraska Omaha, Bowling Green State University and the University of Colorado were demanding that Owens be fired or resign." Whoops.

Bye, Felicia. Enjoy your "podcast".