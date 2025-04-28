Fox News Host Hits Pro-Christian Superintendent For Opening Door To Satanism In Schools

Fox News host Rich Edson warned Oklahoma Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters that he was "opening the door" for Satanism by pushing for religious-based charter schools.
By David EdwardsApril 28, 2025

Fox News host Rich Edson warned Oklahoma Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters that he was "opening the door" for Satanism by pushing for religious-based charter schools.

In a Sunday interview, Walters defended his call for the U.S. Supreme Court to find in favor of taxpayers funding a Catholic charter school.

"The reality is, is there's no separation of church and state in the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence," Walters told Edson. "So when the Catholic Church has come forward and said, we want to start a religious charter school that can be a tremendous school for parents across the state, we of course said, yes, we are excited about it."

The Fox News host, however, pointed to a flaw in Walters' plan.

"When he announced the challenge, the attorney general said if the Supreme Court sided with what you're saying, it would open the floodgates and force taxpayers to fund all manner of religious indoctrination, including radical Islam or even the Church of Satan," Edson cautioned. "Are you comfortable with a decision that could open the way for giving the power to the Oklahoma State School Board, but also what about the San Francisco School Board and the Chicago School Board and the Portland School Board?"

"Our attorney general is dead wrong on that," Walters snapped. "That is completely untrue. Absolutely not."

"We have a clear application process that says you've got to be a successful school, you've got to be a school that parents want, you have to have a track record and an application there," he added. "Again, Satanism isn't a religion. Look, I know the left tries to act like it is."

"It's not. Satanism is not a religion," Walters insisted. "We have other schools that absolutely would not meet this criteria."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon