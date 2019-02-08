Candace Owens: Hitler Just Wanted To Make Germany Great Again

Candace "Kanye West is my BFF in Blexit" Owens really likes Adolf Hitler. I am not lying. She said so in this clip where she basically says that his ideas weren't totally bad and guys, he just wanted to #MGGA. But yeah, killing millions.

This clip was taken during some event that was held on behalf of the Turning Point USA launch in the UK.

It is pretty clear that TPUSA is a right wing whackjob organization created with the sole intent of recruiting and radicalizing impressionable college students into their alt-Right brigade. The founder, Charlie "xxl gums" Kirk knows that he riles folks up with his insane and despicable policies.

So during this pathetic little press conference Owens said “We’re here to fight a culture war and we feel that we can win.”

Culture war against WHO? Who is on the two sides? Well...it looks like we found out pretty quickly. Owens said this about Adolf Hitler:

“I actually don’t have any problems at all with the word ‘nationalism’. I think that the definition gets poisoned by elitists that actually want globalism. Globalism is what I don’t want… Whenever we say nationalism, the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler." “He was a national socialist."

(NARRATOR: He was not)

She continued:

"But if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine. The problem is that he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German. Everybody to look a different way. To me, that’s not nationalism. In thinking about how we could go bad down the line, I don’t really have an issue with nationalism. I really don’t.”

I am speechless. She thinks Hitler was "fine" and that the ONLY PROBLEM was that he had dreams outside of Germany. Killing MILLIONS of people...that isn't her problem.

Candace Owens is a disgraceful scab on the backside of America. She is a shameful maggot on a heaping trash pile of a back alley. Her views are hateful, vile and despicable and if she is the voice of college Republicans, they might as well make their logo a swastika.

