Candace Owens Confronted In Hate Hearing With Her Own Words About Hitler

Why is Candace Owens at witness in a House Committee hearing on hate crimes and the rise of white nationalism? Because Republicans thought she would be some kind of counterweight to actual sane people testifying before the Judiciary Committee.

Of course, she was basically there to whine about a confrontation she had in a restaurant and play the victim while doing her Auntie Ruckus routine for the benefit of Donald Trump and the Republicans in the room. That is, until Rep. Ted Lieu had his turn.

When it was his turn, he whipped out his smartphone and played a 30-second excerpt from Ms. Owens' fawning apologia for Hitler. Here's that original video so you don't have to squint:

“I actually don’t have any problems at all with the word ‘nationalism’. I think that the definition gets poisoned by elitists that actually want globalism. Globalism is what I don’t want… Whenever we say nationalism, the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler." “He was a national socialist."

(Socialist in name only, of course)

"But if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine. The problem is that he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German. Everybody to look a different way. To me, that’s not nationalism. In thinking about how we could go bad down the line, I don’t really have an issue with nationalism. I really don’t.”

As her comments were being replayed for her, her face looked like a category 5 hurricane. It was glorious.

It's true. She went on and on in her opening statement about antifa and mean Democrats, but never batted an eye as she praised Hitler when he was just exterminating Jews in Germany. To make Germans great again.

That was badass, Rep. Ted Lieu. Well done.