Urge Biden To Do All He Can To Get ERA Published As 28th Amendment

The ERA Coalition is asking everyone to call, text or email President Joe Biden asking him to do everything possible to get the Equal Rights Amendment published as the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Urge President Biden to do everything he can to publish the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution to ensure his legacy includes enshrining gender equality. Call (202) 456-1111 and text (302) 404-0880 the White House and demand that the ERA becomes reality. We need you to be involved EVERY DAY. Call, text and ask your friends and community to reach out to the White House. You can also email the White House to let them know you want this done before President Biden ends his term.

If, like me, you are confused about what “publishing” the ERA means, why it hasn’t been done and what is needed to make it happen, the Brennan Center for Justice has a good explainer. In a nutshell, it appears to my non-lawyer mind that Biden can’t just publish the Amendment on his own but would need the U.S. Senate to act (the House already did) before the archivist would issue a formal certification. That’s fortunate because Democrats control the Senate right now.

So, it would be very helpful for Biden to push.

The League of Women Voters urged Congress to act in August. They noted that despite significant advances made on behalf of women’s rights, many continue to face discrimination on the basis of sex:

Under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, sex discrimination claims are not subject to the same strict scrutiny standard as other protected classifications, such as race. The ramifications of this are clear in the ongoing fights against systemic sex discrimination including unequal pay, workplace harassment, pregnancy discrimination, domestic violence, and more.

Getting the ERA into the Constitution would be a great legacy for President Biden. It would also serve as a bulwark against the incoming Trump administration. The last time the sexual predator was in office, his administration actively worked against getting the ERA certified. This time, one of his first picks was an obvious sexual predator to be the attorney general. The fact that Matt Gaetz has withdrawn from consideration as AG is no indication that Trump and his band of bros will be any friendlier to women’s issues. Especially since there are three other alleged sexual predators or enablers thereof in his picks. That’s not including the fact that Trump was adjudged to have sexually abused E. Jean Carroll.

The ERA Coalition has lots of other suggestions as to what you can do to help make the ERA amendment a reality, including sample phone and text scripts and suggested scripts and graphics for social media.