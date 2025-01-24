Jesse Watters Attacks Doug Emhoff For ‘Shopping With His Wife’

In episode three zillion of “Jesse Watters Is a Smarmy A-hole,” the Fox News host went on another sneering jag against Democrats. He saved some special mockery for Kamala Harris and for extra divisiveness, Harris’ husband for – gasp! Grocery shopping with his wife!

Media Matters caught the asininity:

WATTERS: Kamala says she wasn't going to go quietly but she has been as quiet as a mime. Mamala just launched a blog, though. And we clicked on it and she wants our email address so she can ask us for money. And she needs it because grocery prices are ridiculous. She just found out about inflation. The New York Post caught her grocery shopping with "Dougie Fresh." What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?

Sorry, Jesse, but I don’t think you’re in any position to be lecturing anyone about being a good husband. And I’m not even talking about your adoration of adulterous President P***y Grabber. I’m old enough to remember when you boasted about letting the air out of the tires on a car belonging to a woman you wanted to date while you were still married to your first wife.

“When I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did – I let the air out of her tires. She couldn’t go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, ‘Hey, you need a lift?’ She hopped right into the car,” Watters bragged to his cohosts on The Five. He later claimed he had been kidding. Sure, Jan.

If only Harris was a Republican hawking a $60 Bible or taking a $10 million bribe from a foreign country instead of a Democrat asking for an email address! Then Watters would no doubt be slobbering over her business acumen.