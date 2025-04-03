Hakeem Jeffries: It's Trump Recession Day

The House Minority Leader is on a roll.
By John AmatoApril 3, 2025

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries shot down the idiotic idea of April 2nd being called Liberation Day by MAGAts and smacked Trump upside the head with its true moniker to Anderson Cooper on CNN.

Any market analyst, being honest, will tell you Trump is destroying the US economy with his unrepentant tariffs.

JEFFRIES: Trump tariffs are going to raise costs on everyday Americans in an environment where there's already a high cost of living Trump promised that he would lower costs in fact on day one But what we've seen under his reckless leadership is that costs aren't going down in America They're going up inflation is going up.

The stock market is going down. Consumer confidence is going down. The retirement security of the American people is going down

This is not Liberation Day in America. It's Recession Day, because Donald Trump's reckless policies are driving us toward a painful recession.

The MAGA cult is now telling their flock to feel the pain and love it. Just don't feel jittery about it.

Trump slapped tariffs on almost the entire world except.....

You guessed it. Mother Russia.

Jeffries: "He seems to want other countries in the world to behave like House and Senate Republicans who are just sitting back and taking it, orders from Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Not my expectations that you're gonna see countries around the world do that."

