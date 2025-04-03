They're Not Tariffs. It's The Largest Tax Hike In U.S. History

And people wonder how this motherf*cker bankrupted a casino? Let's look at the reactions to Yambo's tariffs on Bluesky:
During the Great Depression,
the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930
significantly increased tariffs
on foreign imports,
leading to retaliatory measures
from other countries
and a sharp decline in global trade,
which worsened
the economic downturn.
The stock market is collapsing, and that means the retirement savings of everyday Americans are disappearing by the hour. This is all because of Trump's reckless mismanagement of the economy. Now, these tariffs that are being imposed will raise the cost of goods for everyday Americans.
“The malignant man whose businesses declared bankruptcy six times & has 34 felony convictions for falsifying business records thinks he knows better how to do business and manage the economy.”
This tariff lunacy and unnecessary trade wars prove he doesn’t.
— Steven Beschloss (@stevenbeschloss.bsky.social) 2025-04-02T00:19:45.642Z
Never believe anything Navarro says—especially this
“Tariffs are tax cuts, tariffs are jobs, tariffs are national security …tariffs will make America great again…the reason we’re not going to see inflation is because the foreigners are going to eat most of it.”
That’s not economics—it’s a hoodwink
— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-03-31T17:31:45.415Z
Those damn penguins better pay their tariffs!!!
— WuTangIsForTheChildren (@wutangforchildren.bsky.social) 2025-04-02T22:33:24.607Z
Would be nice if congress could remember it is illegal for the president to unilaterally impose tariffs
— Patrick Daugherty (@rotopat.bsky.social) 2025-04-02T21:02:35.649Z
Trump complains that Canada tariffs "cans of milk"
Trump is calling them “reciprocal” tariffs, but the code has been cracked — the “tariffs charged to 🇺🇸” column is not tariffs on us at all… it’s 🇺🇸 trade deficit divided by 🇺🇸 imports from that country x100
PSA TO THE MEDIA: Stop calling them “reciprocal tariffs”
— The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T00:24:48.009Z
It’s not possible that he is this stupid. This is all to serve a broader objective of impoverishing the average American so that the rich can have more. Real prices will crash and rich people will buy shit up.
— Navalny’s Ghost (@dg93023.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T02:28:10.147Z
I was thinking that none of those numbers made sense, but holy fuck this is insane
— Angry (@angrystaffer.bsky.social) 2025-04-02T23:45:44.335Z
Has anyone seen just one news article explaining that these are not actually "reciprocal" tariffs? Just one? Please link me.
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman.bsky.social) 2025-04-02T21:39:13.036Z
Asked my smart economist friend about how #TrumpTariffs help Americans or even the rich, because I couldn't see it, and he said, "It doesn't. He's destroying stuff. It doesn't benefit anyone...except our enemies."
— Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) 2025-04-02T22:43:53.036Z