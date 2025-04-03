They're Not Tariffs. It's The Largest Tax Hike In U.S. History

“The malignant man whose businesses declared bankruptcy six times & has 34 felony convictions for falsifying business records thinks he knows better how to do business and manage the economy.”

This tariff lunacy and unnecessary trade wars prove he doesn’t.

www.americaamerica.news/p/snapshot-t...

— Steven Beschloss (@stevenbeschloss.bsky.social) 2025-04-02T00:19:45.642Z