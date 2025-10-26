'Biggest Baby' In The World Hikes Tariffs On Canada Over 'Hurt Feelings'

Trump has been throwing a fit over the Ontario, Canada, government's ad against the president's tariff tantrums, which features Ronald Reagan’s voice. Canada used audio from a recording dating back to the 80s, but Trump has insisted it's AI, even though AI didn't exist in the 80s. The president once again took to Truth Social to insist it was a "fraudulent advertisement" for accurately quoting Reagan.

Trump is increasing Canada's tariffs, which the American consumer will pay for, because the ad hurt his feelings.

"Canada was caught, red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs," he wrote. "The Reagan Foundation said that they, “created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan. The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address,” and “did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks."

"The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is reviewing its legal options in this matter," he continued. "The sole purpose of this FRAUD was Canada’s hope that the United States Supreme Court will come to their “rescue” on Tariffs that they have used for years to hurt the United States. Now the United States is able to defend itself against high and overbearing Canadian Tariffs (and those from the rest of the World as well!)."

"Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t!" Trump falsely said. "Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD. Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The Internet weighed in.

Our asshole president is the biggest baby in the history of the earth. The Canadian ad that hurt his feelings was 100% accurate. I know, I worked for Ronald Reagan in the White House. https://t.co/KSbiGrjYI7 — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) October 25, 2025

The president doesn’t have a constitutional right to impose a tariff because he doesn’t like a foreign country’s TV ad. I know this doesn’t matter to the dictator in the White House, but I thought I’d point it out in case we ever start following the Constitution again. — Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) 2025-10-25T22:12:00.814Z

What a festering sack of cheeseburger grease. Motherfucker jacks up tariffs the way toddlers throw blocks - pure tantrum energy. Every time he’s humiliated, the world pays a surcharge for his hurt feelings. Canada’s too busy functioning like a democracy to give a shit. pic.twitter.com/K0vpZaUh0k — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) October 26, 2025

Rule of Law Alert: Trump’s authority for country-specific tariffs comes from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which doesn’t mention tariffs—but does require a national emergency.



An ad showing Reagan was opposed to tariffs surely is not a national emergency. pic.twitter.com/Z78RPFcl3C — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) October 25, 2025

Is the new 10% tariff on imports from Canada related to the fentanyl emergency or the reciprocal trade emergency or are hurt feelings also now a national emergency? pic.twitter.com/RGlTNrYlV6 — Erica York (@ericadyork) October 25, 2025

It just got 10% dumber.



Not a joke: Trump just imposed an additional 10 percent tariff on Canada because he still doesn't understand that Reagan was a vehement free trader. https://t.co/ZPoMA4T4AR — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) October 25, 2025