The dumbest president ever.
'Biggest Baby' In The World Hikes Tariffs On Canada Over 'Hurt Feelings'
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardOctober 26, 2025

Trump has been throwing a fit over the Ontario, Canada, government's ad against the president's tariff tantrums, which features Ronald Reagan’s voice. Canada used audio from a recording dating back to the 80s, but Trump has insisted it's AI, even though AI didn't exist in the 80s. The president once again took to Truth Social to insist it was a "fraudulent advertisement" for accurately quoting Reagan.

Trump is increasing Canada's tariffs, which the American consumer will pay for, because the ad hurt his feelings.

"Canada was caught, red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs," he wrote. "The Reagan Foundation said that they, “created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan. The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address,” and “did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks."

"The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is reviewing its legal options in this matter," he continued. "The sole purpose of this FRAUD was Canada’s hope that the United States Supreme Court will come to their “rescue” on Tariffs that they have used for years to hurt the United States. Now the United States is able to defend itself against high and overbearing Canadian Tariffs (and those from the rest of the World as well!)."

"Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t!" Trump falsely said. "Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD. Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The Internet weighed in.

The president doesn’t have a constitutional right to impose a tariff because he doesn’t like a foreign country’s TV ad. I know this doesn’t matter to the dictator in the White House, but I thought I’d point it out in case we ever start following the Constitution again.

Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) 2025-10-25T22:12:00.814Z

Discussion

