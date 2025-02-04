Mexico And Canada Played The Stable Genius Like A Fool

Donald got outplayed by the Mexican president because Mexico had already agreed to send 15,000 troops to the border, even though he was boasting that 10,000 Mexican forces would be provided. The same can be said of Canada.

Canada agreed to do something they had already announced in December and had that personnel in place.

Justin Trudeau wrote on the Bad App:

I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border. In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million. Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together.

Except, all of this was in place in early December of 2024 when Joe Biden was president.

Trump got played again. Canada *already* has 8,500 frontline personnel at the border. https://t.co/8uM2eMgFXr https://t.co/ssxKyd29l6 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 3, 2025

But Donald is taking a victory lap:



FACT CHECK: Canada has already announced this plan BEFORE Trump announced his tariffs. — Phil Williams (@philinvestigates.com) 2025-02-03T22:02:43.087Z

Don’t let Trump whitewash what is actually happening. He wants the world to think Canada and Mexico “caved” Trump didn’t negotiate shit. These “beef up border security” measures were already in place before Orange man in power. — Michelle 💃🏻🔥🏹 (@chellnunyabusyness.bsky.social) 2025-02-04T00:21:15.165Z

It seems like the trick to negotiating with Trump is to realize he doesn’t have any idea what the current facts are.

"Oh you want 10,000 troops?" says world leader who already deployed 15K. "Great 10k it is" — Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) 2025-02-03T15:48:08.059Z

Collins: He said that Canada is going to be implementing a $1.3 billion border plan, where they talk about reinforcing the border. I should note that's actually something that was announced back in December pic.twitter.com/1VpbXlsGO2 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2025

Hey, MAGA, your president is a fucking idiot.