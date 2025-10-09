The Stable Genius: My Tariffs Have Ushered In 'Peace To The World'

Donald J. Trump phoned in to Sean Hannity's show, and while discussing his alleged Israel-Hamas peace deal, the delusional president seemed to credit his tariffs for the agreement. Trump claims that his tariff tantrums have brought "peace to the world," and we guess that's good news for "war-ravaged" Portland. Problem solved!

"To deal with trade, having the ability to use tariffs to help me make a point," he said. "The tariffs have brought peace to the world."

"I'm telling you, they brought peace to the world," the Stable Genius™ continued. "And not only here, but with so many other deals. You know, I've made seven peace deals where countries were, in many cases, 30, 31 years, 135, 137 years they've been fighting, and millions of people being killed, and I brought peace."

"And I did it through, in not all cases, but probably at least five of the seven that we've done so far, it was through trade," he added.

Trump is really trying to get that coveted Nobel Peace Prize, isn't he? The Trump administration is considering a bailout package of at least $10 billion for struggling farmers affected by new tariffs and trade disputes. And Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent owns thousands of acres of soybean farmland in North Dakota, so we're sure he's not happy, either.

As for the Israel-Hamas peace deal, Israeli officials are already contradicting the U.S. President. And we can't imagine why they aren't enjoying this sudden world peace that Trump attributes to his tariffs. There are no wars, battles, or problems anymore. Everyone gets along now! Except for the war with my wallet at the grocery store a few times per week.