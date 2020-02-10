Stable Genius Say Coronovirus Will 'Go Away' In April

How many Republican members of Congress would like to hang from the end of a rope until Donald Trump did or said something that brought better healthcare to Americans?

Monday the stable genius told a group of governors at the White House that the coronavirus, which has killed over nine hundred people and infected over 40,000 is going to go away in April. Because it will be warmer weather in April. No, really.

DONALD TRUMP: A lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat. As the heat comes in. Typically that will go away in April. We're in great shape, though.

The head of the World Health Organization disagrees:

In an evolving public health emergency, all countries must step up efforts to prepare for #2019nCoV’s possible arrival and do their utmost to contain it should it arrive. This means lab capacity for rapid diagnosis, contact tracing and other tools in the public health arsenal. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 9, 2020

As I told media yesterday, #2019nCoV spread outside #China appears to be slow now, but could accelerate. Containment remains our objective, but all countries must use the window of opportunity created by the containment strategy to prepare for the virus’s possible arrival. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 9, 2020

There’ve been some concerning instances of onward #2019nCoV spread from people with no travel history to 🇨🇳. The detection of a small number of cases may indicate more widespread transmission in other countries; in short, we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 9, 2020

At least Stephen Colbert's writers can take the night off.