Stable Genius Say Coronovirus Will 'Go Away' In April

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization says the virus is just getting started...
By Frances Langum
How many Republican members of Congress would like to hang from the end of a rope until Donald Trump did or said something that brought better healthcare to Americans?

Monday the stable genius told a group of governors at the White House that the coronavirus, which has killed over nine hundred people and infected over 40,000 is going to go away in April. Because it will be warmer weather in April. No, really.

DONALD TRUMP: A lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat. As the heat comes in. Typically that will go away in April. We're in great shape, though.

The head of the World Health Organization disagrees:

At least Stephen Colbert's writers can take the night off.

