Trump: New York Is Fine, Won't Need Extra Ventilators

You would THINK Fox News knows these phone calls with Trump do. not. help. them. or. him.

He loves doing them and thinks he does a great job so never mind.

And one highlight (?) was when he told the clearly wishing-for-sweet-death-to-take-them-now Fox and Friends hosts that New York has enough ventilators.

TRUMP: I think New York should be fine based on the numbers that we see, they should have more than enough. I'm hearing stories that they’re not used or not used them right. We find anywhere from 2 to 4,000 that have been sent and aren’t used. We’ve done a job. Now, we’re still getting more ventilators. After this is over they’ll be selling ventilators for a dollar a piece, we’ll have a lot of them.

If, unlike the Fox and Friends hosts (please kill me now say the dead eyes of Ainsley Earhardt) you aren't getting PAID to listen to Donald J. Trump ramble for

FIFTY

FOUR

MINUTES,

...here are some highlights provided by C&L's Associate Editor Heather: