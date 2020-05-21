Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Stable Genius Says He ‘Tested Positively Towards Negative’ For Coronavirus

Trump raised more eyebrows this morning about his mental competence with this stunning bit of gibberish.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Trump's mental competence was again put into question this morning when he came out with this latest bit of gibberish. Because Trump's brain is so hard-wired now that nothing about his coronavirus response can ever be negative, even his test results get his propaganda treatment, which sounds utterly foolish, of course.

Source: The Hill

President Trump on Thursday offered a new take on his daily coronavirus test, saying that he tested "positively toward negative."

Trump, who has been receiving daily diagnostic tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, told reporters outside the White House that his most recent test came back negative.

"I tested very positively in another sense," Trump added. "I tested positively toward negative, right? So no, I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative. But that's a way of saying it. Positively toward the negative."

Trump's entire ethos surrounding the coronavirus is the same as the old Johnny Mercer/Harold Arlen song, except it's the dystopian version from a world turned upside down.

Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive

You've got to accentuate the positive
Eliminate the negative
Latch on to the affirmative
Don't mess with Mister In-Between

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us