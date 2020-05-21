Stable Genius Says He ‘Tested Positively Towards Negative’ For Coronavirus

Trump's mental competence was again put into question this morning when he came out with this latest bit of gibberish. Because Trump's brain is so hard-wired now that nothing about his coronavirus response can ever be negative, even his test results get his propaganda treatment, which sounds utterly foolish, of course.

Source: The Hill

President Trump on Thursday offered a new take on his daily coronavirus test, saying that he tested "positively toward negative." Trump, who has been receiving daily diagnostic tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, told reporters outside the White House that his most recent test came back negative. "I tested very positively in another sense," Trump added. "I tested positively toward negative, right? So no, I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative. But that's a way of saying it. Positively toward the negative."

Trump's entire ethos surrounding the coronavirus is the same as the old Johnny Mercer/Harold Arlen song, except it's the dystopian version from a world turned upside down.

Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive

You've got to accentuate the positive

Eliminate the negative

Latch on to the affirmative

Don't mess with Mister In-Between

