The Confederacy Still Pays Slave Wages

We said what we said.
Green states have a minimum wage at or below the federal wage of $7.25 an hour. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
By TengrainJanuary 2, 2025

Axios’ morning email thingie alerts us that about half of the states are increasing minimum wage: The 21 states are Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. Oregon and Florida will raise their minimum wage later in 2025.

Millions of workers are getting a raise on Wednesday, when the minimum wage is set to rise across 21 states, and 48 cities and counties, Axios’ Emily Peck writes.

  • Why it matters: The increases lift the pay of more than 9.2 million people, per the Economic Policy Institute’s tally. Millions more will benefit: When the wage floor rises, that means pay goes up for other workers at the bottom of the income ladder, too.

🔎 Between the lines: Congress last raised the federal minimum wage in 2009 to its current $7.25 an hour.

  • Since then, many states and localities have taken matters into their own hands. Now only 20 states adhere to the federal minimum.

Just noting Jeebusland is not really big on paying people. Weird, innit?

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Discussion

