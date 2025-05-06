Tapper Corners Ron Johnson, Then Lets Him Get Away Again

Wisconsin's dumb senator, Ron Johnson, joined CNN's State of the Union host, Jake Tapper, so that RoJo could try out his newest Rancid Kumquat cheerleader routine. After defending the tariffs and other idiotic decisions Dementia Donny is making, Tapper went in for his Gotcha moment:

TAPPER: You have long been opposed on principle to the IRS being used to punish an administration's opponents in any way. You were very outspoken about that during the Obama administration. We would have you on all the time to talk about it. and here you are during the Biden administration at a hearing on government weaponization. Take a listen.

RECORDING OF ROJO: My eyes began opening to this reality with the disclosure of how the Obama administration weaponized the IRS to harass tea party groups by denying them tax exempt status.

TAPPER: President Trump is out in the open, threatening to target Harvard, a move that the conservative editorial board of the Wall Street Journal says is unwise and sets a bad precedent. Do you oppose his instruction to the IRS to take away Harvard's tax-exempt status?

ROJO: Well, first of all, what I would like to do is simplify and rationalize our tax code, so we really don't try and socially and economically engineer the economy through the tax code. It should be simple. It should be rational; it should raise the revenue. We have the tax-exempt status of all kinds of entities. Kind of scratch your head, you know, so many of these entities. For example, universities, pretty easy for them to not make a profit. So, what value does that tax exempt status have? So again, that's part of the complication of our tax code. We need to simplify it. And that's certainly what I'm trying to do certainly, with this reconciliation bill.

TAPPER: Right, but President Trump is out there instructing his IRS to target Harvard. and you've been very outspoken about when targeting was done of conservative groups during the Obama years, which he apologized for ultimately and I'm wondering if you are also upset at this.

ROJO: Well, in the past, people have used tax exempt status on churches and religious universities as well. Again, that's why I don't like our complex tax code. I don't want anybody to be using the tax code in this type of manner. And so, what I'd say is let's simplify the tax code. That's the solution here.

TAPPER: All right. Senator Ron Johnson, thank you so much for your time today. Really appreciate it.

ROJO: Have a good day.